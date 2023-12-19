NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 74-year-old woman who was shot on Friday has died. The Newton Police Department said it will now seek a first-degree murder charge against her husband.

Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, police officers got the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Terrace Drive. Police say a man at the home reported his wife had been shot, but he refused to answer any questions.

The woman was rushed to a Wichita hospital. She died over the weekend.

The 70-year-old man was identified as the woman’s husband. Police arrested him and booked him into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

KSN News does not identify suspects unless they are charged with a crime.