WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man is charged with first-degree murder in a nightclub shooting that happened early Sunday in east Wichita.

The crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside Onyx nightclub, near Kellogg and Webb. The shooting killed 23-year-old Jaylon Pete and injured two others.

On Wednesday afternoon, a judge read the charges against 33-year-old Terrence Johnson:

First-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated battery

Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Misdemeanor battery

During the court proceeding, Johnson was wearing a sling. A spokesperson for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said he did not know what happened to Johnson’s arm. He also said he would not be allowed to release the information if he did know because of federal health laws.

The judge set Johnson’s bond at $1.5 million. If he is released, he will be subject to electronic monitoring and can have no contact with the surviving victims or other witnesses. He also can have no contact with Onyx, and he will have a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The Wichita Police Department alleges that Johnson was in a disturbance inside the club, went outside to get a gun, tried to get back in Onyx, and ended up firing shots at people outside the club.

The WPD also alleges that, 30 minutes after the shooting, Johnson was involved in a domestic violence situation in the 1700 block of N. Pinecrest.

Johnson has previously been convicted and imprisoned for aggravated robbery, criminal damage to property, two DUIs, and criminal possession of a weapon.