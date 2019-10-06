Nine shot, four killed in Kansas City bar shooting; new photos of suspects released

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF & KSN) — A spokesperson for Kansas City, Kansas police confirms nine people were shot, four of them killed in a shooting at a bar at 10th and Central.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Tequila KC Bar. Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing a handgun.

Investigators say all of the victims are Hispanic males. One was in his late 50s, another in his mid 30s, and two in their 20s. Of the victims that were hospitalized, two have since been released.

Newly released surveillance photos of shooting suspects

Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that it began as a situation earlier in the evening. They’re also reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

Family members of the victims have gathered at the scene. Police say this was a private, members-only club.

New surveillance photos have been released to the public, but there have been no arrests made in the case.