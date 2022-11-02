WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports they arrested a 20-year-old man from Henderson, North Carolina, on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive.

Deputies were alerted to the possible exploitation of a child for a residence in the area and made contact with the man at a local home.

The sheriff’s office says that the man flew from North Carolina to Kansas to meet with a young girl who lives in Wabaunsee County. He allegedly made contact with the girl online, according to the sheriff’s office. Evidence at the scene led deputies to arrest the man on the following charges:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Unlawful visual depiction of a child

The man is currently being held in the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The child was taken into protective custody.