North Carolina man fraudulently pocketed $685,000 from Kansas employer

A North Carolina man admitted Tuesday to defrauding his employer in Kansas by placing orders for more than $685,000 for electrical and wire cable, then selling them to another company and pocketing the money.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas says 48-year-old Coe Downing of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud Tuesday.  

Downing agreed as part of his plea deal to pay restitution of $25,000 to Wachter and  $660,323 to the company’s insurer.

Sentencing is set for April 21.

