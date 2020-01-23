North Carolina pastor charged in dozens of sex crimes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina pastor has been arrested on more than 100 counts of felony sex offenses that span 15 years.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, is charged with 115 felony sex charges — 80 counts of indecent liberties and 35 counts of sexual offenses.

One of the victims was as young as 4 years old, and the other was as old as 16 when the offenses occurred, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The offenses against two of the victims happened over a period of 15 years, mostly between 2000 and 2015, detectives said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories