North-central Kansas man arrested for burglarizing churches, school

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A north-central Kansas man was arrested for burglarizing churches and a school.

Before Christmas, the Phillips County sheriff says Logan Grade School, Logan United Methodist, Catholic churches, and the Luctor Christian Reformed Church were all burglarized.

The sheriff’s office announced 23-year-old Phillip M. Bryant of Norton was arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, nine counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, three counts of theft and three counts of criminal damage to property. He is being held on a $180,000 bond.

The sheriff said additional arrests are pending.

