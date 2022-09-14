MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Downs, Kansas, man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in two counties.

According to a news release by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Mitchell Troxel was arrested after a pursuit in Mitchell and Osborne counties.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement pulled Troxel over for driving a moped without a license plate around 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lake Dr. in Cawker City.

Authorities say Troxel gave a false name to the deputy and, while the deputy was trying to run a check of the moped’s vehicle identification number, fled southbound out of Cawker City, taking county roads to Downs.

“The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office, and Osborne Police Department pursued Troxel into Downs at speeds of approximately 40 mph,” the news release says.

Law enforcement says that during the pursuit, Troxel recklessly drove in oncoming traffic, through ditches, yards, and at deputies who were attempting to end the chase.

The sheriff’s office said Troxel stopped in the 600 block of 3rd St. in Downs and tried to break into a house, but deputies were able to stop him from getting in and arrested him.

Deputies say Troxel has multiple active felony warrants out of Johnson County, and the moped was reported stolen out of Johnson County. They also say they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the moped.

Deputies booked Troxel into the Mitchell County Jail in Beloit. They are presenting the case to the county attorney for charges.