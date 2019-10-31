North Newton man arrested and charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious conduct

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – An 84-year-old North Newton man was arrested and charged with sex crimes according to police.

Ted Mueller is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his North Newton home on Aug. 1, 2018.

The victim contacted the North Newton Police Department this past January about the incident. Police investigated, submitting their information to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office in February.

“I understand how difficult and traumatizing these incidents are for the individual, but I urge any victim of abuse, please reach out to law enforcement. There are organizations and advocacy groups right here in Harvey County dedicated to helping you. You do not have to do this alone,” said North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has charged Mueller with two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Mueller has no previous criminal record. The incident remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: