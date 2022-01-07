Northeast Kansas man arrested on suspicion of child abuse

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Highland, Kansas man was arrested late Thursday night after a child abuse investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Highland Police Department, and the Doniphan County Sherriff’s Office.

Seth Ramsey (Courtesy Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office)

Seth Ramsey, 19, was booked into Doniphan County Jail on suspicion of two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery, and aggravated endangering a child. KBI alleges that Ramsey physically abused his 2-month-old daughter.

The Highland Police Department started the case on Jan. 2 when a family member noticed the girl was having trouble breathing, and she was taken to the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the medical staff contacted the police, and the child was transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The infant was treated and released from Children’s Mercy Hospital.

On Jan. 4, the Highland Police Department requested KBI assistance with the investigation. Search warrants were executed in the 300 block of N. Carolina St. in Highland and for the parents’ cell phones.

Formal charges are pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.