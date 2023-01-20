WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Paola woman was ordered to pay close to $18,000 after being convicted of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.

Nanci Rowlett, 47, was sentenced on Thursday in a Miami County District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act. She was ordered to pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company and $7,572.52 to various victims.

Rowlett was also sentenced to 24 months of probation and 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department, Paola Police Department, and the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of the Attorney General’s office.