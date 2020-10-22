Northeastern Kansas corrections officer arrested, on leave

Crime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Police in northeastern Kansas say a corrections officer has been arrested and placed on leave after being accused of domestic battery.

Television station KSNT reports that Officer Ace Thompson, with the Riley County Police Department, was arrested Wednesday evening.

The arrest came after a 28-year-old woman reported on Monday that Thompson assaulted her.

Riley County police said the 33-year-old Thompson, of Manhattan, was booked into the jail on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal restraint.

He has been released on $1,500 bond. The department says Thompson has been placed on administrative leave.

