Norton man gets 43+ years for kidnapping and murder of his wife

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Norton man to more than 43 years in prison for second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Lori Shields (Courtesy Bobby Steward)

Damien Shields pleaded guilty in February to killing his wife Lori Shields in April of 2019.

After the murder, Lori’s sister Mary Humphrey told KSN she had begged Lori to leave Damien who was convicted of domestic violence in 2010.

“I begged her to come with me, but you can’t make someone do anything until they are ready and I had always told her, ‘Lori, it ends one of two ways. Either you leave or he kills you,’” she said.

Humphrey said Damien called her on the day of the murder.

“He was talking in a calm manner and I only really answered it because it was her phone. After I finished letting him speak, I asked him, I was like, ‘Well, Damien where is Lori? Where is she at?’ and he just answered in the calmest voice, ‘Oh, she’s dead. I killed her,’” she said.

Humphrey notified law enforcement who found Lori’s body.

Her husband was found with suspected self-inflicted injuries in a hotel in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was taken into custody after being released from a hospital.

The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Norton County Attorney Melissa Schoen.