Norton man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

Crime

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Scheetz (Courtesy: Norton County Jail)

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Norton man has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes and rape according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Mark Scheetz was sentenced Tuesday in Norton County District Court to two Jessica’s Law counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14 years of age, as well as two counts of rape.

A judge sentenced Scheetz to life in prison. Scheetz will be not eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years. He was also sentenced to 32 months for sexual exploitation of a child and six months for intimidating a witness.

Scheetz was convicted by a jury in April on all counts. The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories