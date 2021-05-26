Norton man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Norton man has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes and rape according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Mark Scheetz was sentenced Tuesday in Norton County District Court to two Jessica’s Law counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14 years of age, as well as two counts of rape.

A judge sentenced Scheetz to life in prison. Scheetz will be not eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years. He was also sentenced to 32 months for sexual exploitation of a child and six months for intimidating a witness.

Scheetz was convicted by a jury in April on all counts. The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County.