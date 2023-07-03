NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Norton are investigating a possible drive-by shooting.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Washington. Police were called to the scene and found that bullets had hit the outside of a home.

No other homes were hit, and there were no other injuries. Police believe that the shooting is an isolated incident.

However, they are still investigating the shooting and following up on leads. They are asking for Norton residents’ help with the investigation.

Anyone who heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police. In addition, residents with cameras outside their homes should check to see if they captured anything out of the ordinary around the time of the shooting.

You can contact the Norton Police Department at 785-877-5020.