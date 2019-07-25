Numerous drug overdoses related to meth reported in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Salina say there have been nine reports of drug overdoses in the past week. Police said the investigations suggest that all are related to methamphetamine, possibly mixed with another substance.

The department believes that two recent deaths may be connected to the use of illegal drugs and at least five other incidents have resulted in people being taken to the emergency room.

For these reasons, the Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department are issuing this public safety announcement and asking community members to take the following steps:

Call 911 immediately if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose

Share this information with anyone they know who uses illegal narcotics, specifically methamphetamine

Seek help for addiction through a chemical dependency treatment center

If you have any information about the sale, possession, or use of these dangerous drugs please call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or in an emergency 911. You can also anonymously provide information through the Salina-Saline County Crime Stoppers program at 785-825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.