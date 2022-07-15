WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three suspects who were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 19-year-old Donavan Graves in Oaklawn earlier this week made their first appearance before a judge on Friday.

The suspects, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh, 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, and 20-year-old Brian Youngman, were all charged with first-degree murder.

Lanita Baugh (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Myrashia Griffin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Brian Youngman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to these charges, Youngman was charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance. Baugh and Griffin were given charges of attempted aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

Law enforcement says on July 11, deputies received reports of two shooting locations. Eventually, they found Graves in a vehicle at the QuikTrip at E 47th St S and S Hydraulic Ave. Baugh and Griffin were also in the vehicle.

Graves died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office went to a mobile home on South Clifton and arrested 20-year-old Brian Youngman. The shooting is believed to be drug-related.

The three are next scheduled to be in court on July 21. They are being held on bonds of $500,000 apiece.

An investigation is ongoing.