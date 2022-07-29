WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday.

The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in a vehicle at the QuikTrip at Hydraulic and 47th Street South. Two women were also in the vehicle. Graves died at the scene.

The two women who police say were in the vehicle, and another person have all been charged with first-degree murder:

19-year-old Lanita Baugh

20-year-old Myrashia Griffin

20-year-old Brian Youngman

The newly-released affidavit states that Baugh told officers she picked up Graves “for the purpose of committing a robbery of marijuana.” Griffin was also with Baugh in the car. Baugh told officers that Graves directed her to a home in the Oaklawn area.

Brian Youngman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Lanita Baugh (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Myrashia Griffin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to another affidavit, Youngman said when Graves arrived, a 17-year-old female friend of Youngman got into the backseat of the car with Graves. Both Youngman and the female stated that Graves pointed a gun at the female.

The detective who wrote the affidavit said that the female claims Graves said, “Drop the gun, or the girl gets it.”

According to the affidavit, Youngman said he shot Graves while pulling the woman from the backseat. He said the car left with the two women in the front seat and Graves in the backseat.

During the investigation, the detective said they found evidence that Youngman took a large yellow bag with marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the scene and to his grandmother’s house. Youngman denied any knowledge of the marijuana.

But according to the affidavit, his female friend said Youngman told her he had marijuana and told her to conduct the drug transaction with Graves.

Also of interest in the affidavit, police say both Baugh and Youngman called 911 after the shooting. Baugh called to say she had a shooting victim in her car. Dispatchers convinced her to stop at the QuikTrip.

The affidavit said Youngman called to claim a man had attempted to rob him, and he shot the man.

The three suspects made their first appearance before a judge on July 15. All three were charged with first-degree murder.

In addition, Youngman was charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance. Baugh and Griffin were given charges of attempted aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

The case has been assigned to Judge Jeffrey Goering.