INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed.

Independence police officers responded to the shooting at the Road Star gas station off U.S. 40 Highway around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found one person dead at the scene, according to Independence police. A spokesperson for KCFD confirmed the victim was an off-duty firefighter. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Not long after the victim was found, two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. The two suspects will not be identified until formal charges have been filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.