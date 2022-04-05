TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An off-duty Topeka police officer has been arrested and is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with no bond.

Jordan Daniel Sterbenz, 32, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Department of Corrections at 5:15 a.m. April 4. According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Sterbenz is charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

A report from the TPD says that Sterbenz was arrested at around 2:00 a.m. on April 4 after deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1900 block of SE 37th St. at the request of TPD personnel. Two males were detained at the scene while deputies investigated a possible physical altercation.

Sterbenz was arrested for domestic battery. The other male, Justin D. Sterbenz, was arrested for outstanding failure to appear warrant. Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The TPD went on to say that Jordan Sterbenz was placed on administrative leave pending the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office review of all reports. The TPD is conducting its own internal administrative review of the domestic incident.