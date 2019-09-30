Meth and marijuana seized during Great Bend traffic stop

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police said they seized several drugs and arrested two people after a traffic stop Friday night.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Ouray Gray, 32, and Rakel Ryan, 26, were pulled over at 7th and Washington for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 indicated an odor of drugs coming from the vehicle.

While searching, police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, illegal depressants and drug paraphernalia.

Gray and Ryan were arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of narcotics possession.

