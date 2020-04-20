Officer-involved shooting in central Topeka

Crime

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday afternoon there was an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 at 12th and Buchanan Streets.

Officers aren’t sharing what led up to the shooting or details about the injuries to the person who was shot.

Investigators are on scene now.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories