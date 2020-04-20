TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday afternoon there was an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.
The shooting happened around 1:30 at 12th and Buchanan Streets.
Officers aren’t sharing what led up to the shooting or details about the injuries to the person who was shot.
Investigators are on scene now.
