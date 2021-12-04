Officer-involved shooting in Harper County prompts KBI investigation

HARPER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas bureau of Investigation is now looking into an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon in Harper, Kansas.

Police in Harper got a call from a local resident 3:40 in the afternoon Friday about a man they believed was damaging property. It was at an apartment complex on Jefferson St. in Harper, Kansas.

When police arrived, they say they tried to make contact with the man, later identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Smith, who was standing in the doorway of his apartment.

Investigators say police approached Smith and he tried to slam the door on the officer. That’s when they say the officer pushed his way into the apartment and found Smith was armed with a knife.

From there, the KBI says there was a struggle that occurred, and the officer pepper sprayed Smith.

The investigation says the struggle continued until Smith moved towards the officer with the knife. It also says the officer fired one shot, which hit Smith in the right arm. The KBI also says that the officer backed out of the apartment in an attempt to create some distance, and then Smith locked the apartment door.

More officers from the Harper Police Department joined deputies from the Harper County Sherriff’s Office to get back into the apartment. They say Smith was taken into custody after another struggle.

Smith was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital for treatment, and then later transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for surgery. He is in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

KBI is still investigating and will turn their findings over to the Harper County Attorney for review.