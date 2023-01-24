WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided an update on Tuesday on the four law enforcement officers and suspect involved in a shooting in Dodge City.

The KBI says one of the deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, who was hospitalized in Wichita, underwent surgery on Tuesday and is currently in good condition. The second deputy was treated for shrapnel injuries and released from an area hospital on Monday.

The deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was bitten by a police K-9 during the shooting. He underwent surgery and is in good condition. He is also recovering from his injuries at home.

The condition of the female involved in the shooting is improving, but she continues to be treated for serious injuries, according to the KBI.

The KBI says that on Monday, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Toyota Tundra driving through Minneola. The Tundra matched the description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona.

Deputies chased the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the KHP joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road, also known as Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

The KBI says the suspect Leroy D. Malone, 39, was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where she is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting are all on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. The investigation is ongoing.