Officers justified in fatal shooting of homicide suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has ruled that law enforcement were justified in fatally shooting a man linked to two Nebraska killings.

Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney Charles Branson announced his findings Tuesday after reviewing the deadly June 15 shooting of 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh.

Authorities have said they believed Hirsh had been in Kansas since June 12 when a car was stolen from Clay Center.

The Marshals Service was helping to look for the vehicle when the Kansas Highway Patrol spotted it near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas.

Troopers pursued the vehicle into Lawrence, where gunfire was exchanged, and Hirsh was killed.

