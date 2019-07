WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are investigating a bank robbery in south Wichita.

It happened this morning at the Southwest National Bank in the 3100 block of South Seneca.

The male suspect, wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing, displayed a gun and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash according to the FBI. Officials said the suspect is around 40 years old.

There were no injuries reported.