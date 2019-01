Ohio man charged with Wichita bank robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Karsten Hardeman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 20-year-old Ohio man has been charged with robbing a Wichita bank late last year.

The crime occurred at the Sunflower Bank at 2073 N. Webb Road on Dec. 26.

Karsten D. Hardeman, 20, Dayton, is charged with a robbery.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The Wichita Police Department and the FBI investigated.