Ohio man with $1 million pleads guilty to drug trafficking following Ellsworth County stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old Ohio man who was stopped in Kansas with more than $1 million in his vehicle pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Joseph Michael Martin, Euclid, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking.

On Sept. 20, 2018, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Martin on I-70 in Ellsworth County for speeding. When troopers searched the 2016 GM pickup truck Martin was driving, they found $1,124,840 in bundles wrapped in red plastic.

The bundles were concealed in metal pipes with welded caps that were in the bed of the truck.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12. He could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

LATEST STORIES: