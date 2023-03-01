Update @ 8:06 pm: Oklahoma City Police PIO confirms that the suspect has crashed a red Dodge Challenger and is now barricaded inside the vehicle Westbound Highway 33 in between Guthrie and Kingfisher just west of Highway 74F. No further information has been released at this time.

Photo courtesy KFOR, Hobby Lobby suspect vehicle crashed out

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a Hobby Lobby distribution center on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near SW 44th and Council Rd. just before 5 p.m., where they found one person dead.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, police received the initial call around 4:45 p.m.

Police say an employee of the distribution center went in to speak with a manager when an altercation began. The employee then took out a weapon and shot the manager who is now deceased.

Authorities say a red Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene.

No other information is available at this time.