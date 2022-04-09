HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hooker, Oklahoma, man was arrested by Hugoton police on suspicion of multiple drug crimes after officers found meth in his vehicle.
According to police, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on April 1. 29-year-old Christopher DeLeon was driving a 2008 KIA Sorento. When officers were working the traffic stop, they found a warrant for his arrest from Liberal, Kansas.
During the stop, officers found 11.8 ounces of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and $2,450 in cash. DeLeon was arrested and taken to the Stevens County Jail.
DeLeon is accused of the following crimes:
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use
- Interference with a law enforcement officer
- No Drug Tax Stamp
An affadavit will be forwarded to the County Attorney for formal charges.