HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hooker, Oklahoma, man was arrested by Hugoton police on suspicion of multiple drug crimes after officers found meth in his vehicle.

According to police, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on April 1. 29-year-old Christopher DeLeon was driving a 2008 KIA Sorento. When officers were working the traffic stop, they found a warrant for his arrest from Liberal, Kansas.

During the stop, officers found 11.8 ounces of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and $2,450 in cash. DeLeon was arrested and taken to the Stevens County Jail.

DeLeon is accused of the following crimes:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use

Interference with a law enforcement officer

No Drug Tax Stamp

An affadavit will be forwarded to the County Attorney for formal charges.