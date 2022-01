WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man has been charged for trying to pay with fake money in Wichita.

The man, 38-year-old Chad Johnson, of Oklahoma, is accused of passing six counterfeit $50 bills to a business in August 2021 and passing three $100 bills to a business in September 2021.

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging Johnson with two counts of uttering of counterfeit obligations.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.