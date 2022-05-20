WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita has charged an Oklahoma man in connection to two different armed hotel robberies from May 2017.

On Friday, the federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 28-year-old Darrell Black of Midwest City, Oklahoma, with two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Black pleaded guilty to two counts of commercial robbery on Feb. 3, 2020, admitting that on May 27, 2017, he robbed the Extended Stay America at 9450 E. Corporate Hills, and on May 29, 2017, he robbed the Days Inn and Suites at 7321 E. Kellogg, both in Wichita.

In both robberies, he held a clerk at gunpoint while demanding money from the hotel cash drawer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobabbo, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case.