Oklahoma shooting suspect leads troopers on chase in Wichita

Crime
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers chased a suspect wanted in an Oklahoma shooting Wednesday night. The chase ended near downtown Wichita.

The highway patrol tells KSN news that they were contacted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol concerning a shooting in Kay County, Oklahoma.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers located the suspect vehicle in southeast Wichita at the K-15 plaza and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit proceeded downtown, and the suspect vehicle hit the curb at 2nd and Washington and damaged the front passenger tire.

The suspect was finally stopped at Mosley and Murdock where he was apprehended. The highway patrol said that two stolen guns were recovered at the scene.

