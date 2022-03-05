OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – One person has been charged in the Olathe East High School shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, was charged with attempted capital murder.

He was a senior at the school and also a member of the varsity football team. Elmore completed six months of probation in Dec. 2020 for an aggravated robbery conviction.

According to Johnson County court doucments, his bond is set at $1,000,000 cash or surety with the following conditions:

House arrest with GPS monitoring, not to go within 100 yards off the victim’s residence or employment, no use of illegal drugs or controlled substances and he must submit to testing when directed by court. No alcohol, no firearms and no contact with victim(s) or witnesses, their residence or employment, whether or not they post bond.

