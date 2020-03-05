Olathe man shot by trooper following pursuit charged with meth possession

Dustin Schultz-Bergin

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal grand jury indicted a 40-year-old Olathe man Wednesday on charges of drug trafficking according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Dustin Schultz-Bergin is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to documents filed in federal court, on Jan. 23, 2020, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to arrest Schultz-Bergin at the Matfield Green service area on the Kansas Turnpike. He fled in a Nissan Altima and troopers stopped the car about 10 miles north of the service area. Schultz-Bergin was armed and troopers shot at him after he got out of the car and ran into a field. Troopers stopped him with the help of a police dog.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine from the car and a .380-caliber handgun.

If convicted, he could face not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on the methamphetamine charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

