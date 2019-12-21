Olathe police: 68-year-old woman found stabbed to death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kansas (AP) —  Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an Olathe neighborhood.

Olathe police say in a news release that officers responding to an armed disturbance just before noon Friday found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released. Police say another woman a 38-year-old who knew the victim was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests or charges had been announced by midday Saturday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories