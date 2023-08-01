WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize man accused of fatally shooting two people in the parking garage in Old Town last week was charged in court on Tuesday.

Zachary Ramirez, 19, of Maize, was charged with:

One count of first-degree murder; intentional and premeditated

One count of first-degree murder; unknown circumstance

Two counts of first-degree murder; in the commission of a felony

Two counts of battery; physical contact in rude, insulting or angry manner

Aggravated battery; knowingly using weapon causing great bodily harm

Criminal discharge of a firearm; occupied vehicle with great bodily harm

Ramirez is accused of killing Josephina Lerma-Dominguez, 20, and Bryan Lara-Hernandez, 21, on July 27.

Two people were found dead in the Old Town parking garage early July 27, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Police say they received a call at 3:43 a.m. for an unknown call for police in the 300 block of N. Moore Ave., which is where the Old Town garage attached to the former Regal Warren movie theater is.

Police say Ramirez knew both Lara-Hernandez and Lerma-Dominguez. One of the parties was called to jump-start the car of the other party. That’s when a disagreement escalated into a shooting.

A street sweeper found the two victims. Police say the sweeper told them they thought the car was in a peculiar spot and went to check it. That’s when they found the two victims.

Both Lerma-Dominguez and Lara-Hernandez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez’s bond has been set at $2 million. He is next due in court on Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m.