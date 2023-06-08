WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who police searched for for over two weeks after a fatal shooting in Old Town has bonded out of jail.

Police allege that La’Niha Banks shot LaTionna Johnson, 19, on May 20. Johnson had just broken up a parking lot fight between two people she knew. When she started to drive away, someone shot at her car and hit her. She died several days later, leaving behind a 6-month-old daughter.

The Wichita Police Department said Banks was one of the people involved in the parking lot fight. The day after the shooting, police put out a photo of Banks and asked the public for help finding her.

It wasn’t until Tuesday, June 6, that police announced they had her in custody. A judge read the charges against Banks Wednesday and set her bond at $500,000.

The judge ordered that if Banks were released, she would have to wear an electronic monitoring device. He also ordered her to have no contact with any witnesses.

On Thursday morning, Wichita Bond Company posted the bond, and the jail released her.