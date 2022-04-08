WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge determined on Friday during Keshawn Dawson‘s preliminary hearing that there is enough evidence for him to stand trial for murder.

Dawson is charged with killing one person and injuring six others in a shooting at the Enigma Club & Lounge. He pleaded not guilty to all nine counts stemming from the incident, including two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated battery, and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm.

A witness who had previously refused to testify against Dawson took the stand with a court-appointed attorney. Devion Smith said that Dawson was “like a little brother to him” and would not confirm if he was with Dawson on the night of the shooting, saying he was too intoxicated to remember most of the night. Court documents allege that Smith was in the car with Dawson after the shooting.

Smith, who did not want video or audio of his testimony, said during his testimony that “you guys have the wrong person.” Detective Donald Moore said that he interviewed Smith about 15 hours after the shooting, and that the witness voluntarily came to City Hall to be interviewed.

Moore said the transcript from that interview was 56 pages long and that Smith did not appear to be intoxicated during the interview.

The case is set to be back in court on May 6.

State Prosecutors say that Dawson murdered 34-year-old Preston Spencer just after midnight on Sept. 7, 2021. Court filings released in February document what prosecutors say happened the night of the shooting.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the Enigma Club around 12:38 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Spencer near the south exit of the club with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died less than two hours later. An autopsy determined Spencer had died from a gunshot wound that had “caused damage to a major artery and internal blood loss.”

In addition, officers identified six other victims who had been shot. Two victims received gunshot graze wounds to the head. All six of those victims received non-life-threatening injuries. The court documents say officers then secured the scene and found video surveillance cameras in the club and the surrounding areas.

The footage showed a suspect, who prosecutors say was Dawson, had been escorted out of the club at 12:34 a.m., approached a car, and carrying “a white shirt or towel,” returned to the club. Just two minutes later, at 12:36 a.m., he opened fire into the club, according to the affidavit.

Officers contacted a witness who said she heard Dawson say, “that’s alright, I’ll be back.” Another witness said she saw Dawson shirtless and heard him say, “so people want to fight,” and said he used multiple derogatory descriptions before firing into the building.

The affidavit says after firing multiple rounds, he returned to the car and left the area. Officers who reviewed the footage believed two other people were in the car, Devion Smith and Deonzae Wise. Police allege that Smith was connected to a vehicle that was similar to the one Dawson left in. Smith went to City Hall to give a statement. While there, police watched him call a “Maurice Dawson” on Facebook. Police testified that the Facebook account had many photos of Dawson.

Dawson was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 8, 2021.