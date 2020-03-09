One arrested and one still on the loose in Ark City after Friday chase

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested one person but is still looking for a second suspect after a vehicle and foot chase in Arkansas City Friday.

Alejandra Maria Aukes, 30, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of interference with a law enforcement officer and theft of a motor vehicle (valued at more than $1,000). She was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $4,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Aukes since has posted bond and been released from custody.

Police are still looking for an unidentified white male in connection with this incident who allegedly fled on foot following the vehicle chase. He still has not been located as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing individual is asked to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444, or anonymously call Cowley County Crime Stoppers at (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield. Or online, at www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411. A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest if offered.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES: