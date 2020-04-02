One arrested in Wichita following brief police pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers were on patrol in the area of 25th Street and Grove Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle that they attempted to make a traffic stop on. The vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued which lasted about five minutes.

WPD said at one point the driver who took off reached speeds about 70 mph in a 30 mph zone — at which point officers called off the chase for public safety reasons.

The driver of the vehicle continued and turned southbound on to Indiana, then came down to First and Indiana where he wrecked his car hitting another vehicle.

No one was seriously hurt. The driver was arrested.

