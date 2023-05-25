WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating following a shooting that left a teen injured on Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Market Street.

Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Matt Lang says there was a gathering at the home that escalated into a fight. Shots were fired. Lt. Lang said the teen received injuries to his face, arm and leg, and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Right now, police are still looking for a suspect.

“We received some cooperation. We do have some video that is available to us. We are in the process of trying to identify who was all present at the time because there were a lot of people that seemed to have left prior to our arrival,” Lang said.

Lt. Lang said there were multiple firearms used in the shooting and that at least 18 shots were fired.

As for the recent shootings, Lt. Lang said people should think before turning to a gun.

“Be mature and reasonable. Don’t let your emotions get the better of you because you can’t take back a bullet once you pull a trigger,” Lt. Lang said.

If anyone has information on this case, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.