WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least one person is in critical condition in a shooting in west Wichita on Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. of shots fired near the intersection of Central Ave. and Ridge Rd. in Wichita. There has not been a confirmed suspect at this time.

WPD and EMS are on hand.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.