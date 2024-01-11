WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in south Wichita on Thursday night.

The Wichita Police Department said officers received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Fern St. shortly before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s outside his apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The call initially came out as a critical injury, but WPD said the man was transported in serious condition.

WPD said the preliminary story they received was that the man was in the back alley taking the trash out when he was confronted by a person in a ski mask, who shot him.

WPD said the confrontation appeared to be a robbery. The victim was able to get into an apartment and had someone call the authorities.

The man is awake and talking to authorities. Police do not know if any property was taken. It doesn’t appear the suspect and victim knew each other.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the police.