WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and EMS were on the scene of a stabbing that critically injured one person Thursday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Emporia St., near the intersection of Pawnee and Broadway.

Dispatch confirmed one person was critically injured. There is no word on if there are more injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update this story with more information as it is received.