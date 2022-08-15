WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s southeast side.

It happened Monday around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert Street, northeast of Lincoln and Oliver.

Lt. Rick Moscicki tells KSN News that a man, around 40 years old, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died.

Police say the suspects entered the home and shot the man.

“It happened inside the residence. The victim was there, we believe, with two other people, and we are interviewing them now to get additional information on suspects,” Lt. Rick Moscicki, Wichita Police Department, said.

Police say they don’t know the relationship between the victims and the suspects at this time. However, they are looking for two men who left in a black car in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.