One person critically injured in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West 1st Street North in Wichita.

An injured person was transported to the hospital from the shooting scene with critical injuries. Police say the person shot was apparently on the porch of their home when the shooting happened.

Police are at the scene talking to residents. No suspects have been apprehended yet.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 911.

