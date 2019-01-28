Crime

Deputies: one man is dead after south Wichita shooting

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 01:12 PM CST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 02:19 PM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police tell KSN say a 55-year-old man is dead after a shooting in south Wichita at 1 p.m Monday. Authorities are still on the scene in the 3300 block of South Hydraulic. That is near I-135.

KSN News crews say more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles are near Max Secure Storage and that crime scene investigators have arrived on the scene.

Lt. Tim Myers from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department says they are in the early stages of the investigation, and will give a press conference at some point today. Few details have been provided so far, such as who the shooter is and what led up to the shooting.

