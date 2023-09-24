WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday night’s fatal shooting as 36-year-old Timothy Vandunk of Wichita.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 13th St. N.

Upon arrival, they found Vandunk with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered lifesaving measures to Vandunk before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred that led to Vandunk being shot.

An investigation is ongoing. The WPD says there are no outstanding suspects and that all involved parties are acquaintances and are cooperating with the investigation

Wichita police are not identifying the suspect unless former charges are filed in the case.