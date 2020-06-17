Man dead following northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A man was shot to death in northeast Wichita early Tuesday police say.
Officers were called to the area of 13th Street and Edgemoor at 3:31 a.m. They found several people at the scene in the 1200 block of Pinecrest, a residential area.
Police said the incident started as a disturbance with a weapon, but on the scene, they found the victim, a man in his early 50s, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police did not provide any other details. We expect to learn more later today.
